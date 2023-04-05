As Zelensky speaks, vigil to demand Austria maintain neutrality

March 27, 2023

The International Action Center received this petition and call for a vigil from the Austrian group, the Social Alliance for Peace and Neutrality. Translation: John Catalinotto.

Vigil: Building peace without weapons

Thursday, March 30, 2023, 8 a.m. at the Parliament building

The Ukrainian war President [Volodymyr] Zelensky is scheduled to speak virtually to the deputies of the Parliament on March 30. What he will say is already clear. He wants more weapons, more sanctions, more war.

Pushed by the political-media elites, this will add up to another step in dismantling neutrality, as does the constant NATO military transports through Austria; delivery of helmets, vests or fuel for the Ukrainian army; co-financing of arms supplies via the European Union; and for — what for the time being was — a failed test balloon for training Ukrainian tank drivers, etc. But together with the vast majority of the Austrian population, we are firmly convinced that NATO endangers our security and that only neutrality can keep us safe.

We demand:

no support of NATO;

no military support of Ukraine, not even indirectly;

End the economic war — stop the sanctions; and

Maintain Austrian neutrality.

— Social Alliance for Peace and Neutrality