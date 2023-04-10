Wed. April 12 Documentary on China: Vaccine and Sanctions – 60 min 4pm ET / 1pm PT – NO War on China!

As U.S. war propaganda against China reaches dangerous levels it is essential that the movement against U.S. wars challenges these lies. Films, books, webinars and actions become essential tools for our movement.
Join us for this documentary film showing and discussion

Sponsored by UNAC & the SanctionsKill Campaign

Wednesday, April 12
4pm EDT / 1pm PDT

Documentary:
Vaccine and Sanctions 疫苗与制裁A Dialogue Between Chinese and U.S. Community Activists
60 minutesWednesday, April 12
4pm ET / 1pm PT
 

A joint China-U.S. production, written and directed by Lee Siu Hin, a Chinese-American immigrant activist from Los Angeles, CA, now living in China.

This challenging 60 minute documentary is based on interviews during the continuing global crisis. The film exposes the disastrous results of prioritizing profits and the corporate failure to fight against the pandemic.

U.S. sanctions blocked life–saving vaccines to billions of people around the World. The sanctions on 1/3 of the world’s population and vaccines-for-profit policy is compared to China’s successful fight against  COVID, their vaccine diplomacy, and their international solidarity that has benefited hundreds of millions of people across the World.

Lee Siu Hin –Writer, Director is a Chinese-American community, labor, antiwar and immigrant rights activists for grassroots struggle. He’s also a long-time Pacifica Radio KPFK Los Angeles reporter and producer, and has been a war correspondent reporting on struggles in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Lee travels between China and U.S. working on international activist solidarity projects. He is the National Coordinator, of the China-U.S. Solidarity Network (CUSN), a network of academia and community activists in both countries committed to build a China-U.S. grassroots activist dialogue.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gZbBhiwTSjej38H2IMBkPw#/registration

www.VaccineAndSanctions.org

IACenter.org/sanctions-book
UNAC Action in New York City
Last week, activists from SanctionsKill Campaign, UNAC and China / US Solidarity Network  projected antiwar messages on the UN building, the US embassy to the UN and at the Hotel where Tsai Ing Wen, the so-called the “president” of Taiwan was staying in New York City.

(We use quotes on “president” because Taiwan is NOT an independent or distinct country, according to China, Taiwan’s own constitution, the United Nations, signed U.S. agreements and 180 other countries, Taiwan is a province of China, not a country.)

Some of our messages can be seen below.

