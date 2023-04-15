Apr 13, 2023

The recent leak of highly classified Pentagon documents is yet another proof that the US is the world’s No.1 spying empire. Washington spies not only on its perceived adversaries, but also its allies, which puts the US’ foreign relations in jeopardy. How will the leak incident affect allies’ “trust” toward the US? Will the US spy on its allies more wantonly?

“The US will continue to use every possible form of technology to spy on its allies, its own citizens and its opponents. Imperialist relations are never based on ‘trust,'” said Sara Flounders (Flounders), a political writer and activist for 50 years in the US, in an interview with Global Times (GT) reporter Wang Wenwen. Flounders is a contributing editor of Workers World Newspaper and helps coordinate the International Action Center and the United National Antiwar Coalition.

Imperialist relations are never based on ‘trust’ – Global Times