Events for MUMIA in NYC (April 22) & Philly (April 23) organized by Free Mumia Coalition (NYC)
Over three years ago, hopes were raised when Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner revealed the “discovery” of six boxes of evidence in Mumia Abu-Jamal’s unjust 1981 conviction. These boxes contained new evidence of Munia’s innocence, judicial and police misconduct in the suppression of this evidence for decades, and the failure to share this evidence with Mumia’s legal teams during his original trial and subsequent appeals of his conviction. However, on March 31 of this year, Judge Lucretia Clemons continued the tradition of the “Mumia Exception” in denying the most recent appeal filed by Mumia’s lawyers based upon this new evidence, in effect continuing to deny justice in Mumia’s case.
It is clear that Mumia’s supporters need to take to the streets as we have done for decades to pressure the system of political repression (some of our prior victories include forcing the overturning of his death sentence, winning his release from decades of solitary confinement as well as access to better health care).
We cannot merely rely on the Injustice System of the US Global Empire to “do the right thing” on its own.
Join us in this new campaign for Mumia’s freedom:
SUNDAY APRIL 23, 2023
BUS TO PHILADELPHIA boarding at 9 AM
UNION SQUARE EAST and 17th STREET
Call the FREE MUMIA HOTLINE at 212-330-8029 for bus reservations
Or book a ticket online at:
SUNDAY APRIL 23, 2023 NOON – 3 PM
RALLY FOR MUMIA
ONE ART COMMUNITY CENTER
1431-39 N 52nd STREET
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19131
There will also be people gathering at 52nd and Market at 11 AM and marching to the rally at the One Art Community Center, as well as regular protests at the Office of the Philadelphia District Attorney and elsewhere worldwide beginning on Monday, April 24th.
In solidarity and struggle,
Gil Obler
Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Coalition NYC, Treasurer, and Technology Staff
NY Jericho Movement, Coordinating Committee
Green Party of New York County, Chair
617.388.5445
gilobler@gmail.com
