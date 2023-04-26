NYC May Day May 1 – 2 PM – Union Square

MAY DAY 2023 NYC! /DÍA INTERNACIONAL DE LOS TRABAJADORES 2023 NYC!

Union Square

Monday May 1st 2pm, March at 5pm

Lunes 1 de mayo 2pm, La marcha a las 5pm

COME OUT ON INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY TO SAY:

Solidarity with workers everywhere !

Workers rights are moral rights !

We support the struggles of migrant workers

The working class has no boundaries.

STOP UNION BUSTING and negotiate fair contracts at Amazon, Starbucks, Trader Joes, Rutgers, & EVERYWHERE!

Hands Off Medicare and Medicaid! Healthcare is a Human Right!

End Evictions ! Housing is a Human Right!

Money for healthcare, housing, education, not for imperialist wars

Free all incarcerated workers

Immediate Asylum for All Migrants Close Detention Centers

Defend Reproductive Justice

Stop Attacks on the LGBTQ+ community

Trans Liberation Now!

SALGAN EL DÍA INTERNACIONAL DE LOS TRABAJADORES PARA DECIR:

¡Los derechos de los trabajadores son derechos morales!

¡Solidaridad con los trabajadores de todas partes!

Apoya las luchas de los trabajadores migrantes

lLa clase obrera no tiene fronteras

Basta con la represión sindical y negocie contratos justos en Amazon, Starbucks, Trader Joes, REI, Rutgers y en todas partes

Manos fuera de Medicare y Medicaid. ¡La salud es un derecho humano!

¡Basta con los desalojos! ¡La vivienda es un derecho humano!

Dinero para salud, vivienda, educación, no para guerras imperialistas

Libertad para todos los trabajadores encarcelados

Asilo inmediato para Todos los Migrantes en los Centros de Detención

Defender la Justicia Reproductiva

Que paren los ataques contra la comunidad LGBTQ+

¡Liberación para la comunidad Trans!

The 2023 NYC Union Square May Day action is cosponsored by activists and organizers from: New York Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, December 12th Movement, New York Coalition Of Labor Union Women, Chris Silvera, Teamsters Local 808, Teamsters Local 804, Deliveristas Unidos, Guyanese American Workers United, International Working Women’s Day Coalition, La Peña del Bronx, Laundry Workers Center, Workers Assembly Against Racism, Anakbayan NY, Gabriela NYC, Pakistan USA Freedom Forum, International Action Center, Workers World Party, International Marxists, United National Antiwar Coalition, Raging Grannies, and others