Peace activists respond to South Korean statements about developing its own nuclear weapons

An interview with KJ Noh, Joe Lombardo and Sara Flounders, in response to the recent statements made by South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol about South Korea developing its own nuclear weapons to respond to North Korea (DPRK) weapons.

The first half of the video are the quotes from South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol. Here are their responses.

KJ Noh is a peace activist, political analyst, writer and journalist.

Sara Flounders is an American social justice activist and member of the Sanctions Kill Campaign.

Joe Lombardo is antiwar activist and organizer.