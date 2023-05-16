Webinar: U.S. Hands off Korea: Wednesday, May 17 at 7 PM EST

The United States has conducted another round of “War Games” with the South Korean military. This is clearly a threat to the North Korean government. Additionally, the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, has recently visited the U.S. where Biden told him that the U.S. will keep a nuclear submarine in Korea and Yoon Suk Yeol made threats of acquiring nuclear weapons that could be aimed at North Korea. This escalation is part of the general aggression and militarization of Asia that is aimed at provoking a war with China.

Speakers:

J. Noh:Author Archives, journalist, political analyst, writer, and teacher specializing in the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region.

Sara Flounder: Member of UNAC Administrative Committee, Coordinator of the International Actions Center who will be speaking from China

Riley Seungyoon Park: Nodutdol for Korean Community Development