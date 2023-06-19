Wed June 21 Webinar: U.S. Imperialism and Zionism Face Growing Resistance in the Middle East

n the 21st Century, Zionist violence has been on the rise in Palestine as well as Palestinian resistance. Meanwhile, U. S. Imperialism has consumed the surrounding countries with war and poverty. U.S. meddling, proxy wars, occupations and sanctions, have played a major role in supporting repressive regimes and opposing resistance movements.

Three women from Palestine, Lebanon and Syria talk about the devastating effects of the Zionist occupation of Palestine and U.S. imperialist interventions in the region, and the rise of popular resistance. What is the “Axis of Resistance”, how is it related to the changing world currently unfolding around the globe, and how has it changed the balance of power in the Middle East, giving hope to peoples oppressed for nearly a century by Western Imperialism.

This Webinar is an opportunity to hear from voices in the region Wednesday June 21: