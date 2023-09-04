URGENT: Samidoun Coordinator in Germany Under Attack

In the continuing series of Germany’s repressive tactics against Palestinians and Palestine organizing, from the bans of demonstrations, to the state-wide smear campaigns, to the Israeli ambassador calling for listing Samidoun as a terrorist organization, the German state has escalated its measures by targeting our German chapter coordinator, Zaid Abdulnasser, a Palestinian refugee born in Syria, and is threatening to revoke his residency due to his engagement in Samidoun Network and Masar Badil, the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement.

This repressive attack circumvents the legal system and exploits the precarious situation of Palestinian refugees, threatening their legal status with no due process. We will stand strong against these attacks and we ask for your full support!

We will be launching the International Campaign Against anti-Palestinian Repression in Germany on the 16th of September 2023, and are contacting you in advance to better coordinate the campaign!

1- Sign the statement condemning Germany’s repressive attacks against Palestinian refugees and spread the statement in your circles. The statement in EN, DE, FR, ES, AR, NL, SE is attached [below]

SIGN BY CLICKING THIS LINK

2- Join us in the internal introductory meeting about the situation in Germany and coordination of the campaign on Saturday 09.09.2023 at 9pm Jerusalem time, 8pm CET (11 am Pacific time, 2 pm Eastern time for people in the Americas)

Topic: Germany Campaign

Time: Sep 9, 2023 08:00 PM Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8729 5653049?pwd=UUhUVUphWDV0YXJjVk hIV0R4Y3RzZz09

Meeting ID: 872 9565 3049

Passcode: 819670

3- Organize events in the week of action 20.-30.09.2023 ( seminars or rallies in front of the German embassy in your city)

4- Film a solidarity video condemning Germany’s attacks against Palestinian refugees and pro-Palestine organizing to be published after 16.09.2023

5- Publish about the campaign on your media channels, organize interviews with Samidoun to speak about the situation in Germany in general and the campaign in particular

When publishing, we ask that you include an invitation to sign the statement and add the donations account to fund the legal costs for this and many other similar cases:

Name: Rote Hilfe e.V.

IBAN: DE55 4306 0967 4007 2383 17

BIC: GENODEM1GLS

Note: Palaestina gegen Repression

“Together, and only together, are we victorious”

Long live international solidarity

And long live Palestine

Best regards,

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network