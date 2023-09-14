International Conference, Rome, Oct. 27: For a true and just peace: Stop the Third World War!

June 15, 2023

This is a statement posted by the initiators of a call for an international conference to end the war in Ukraine. For more information and a list of signers, see tinyurl.com/39j9m2nk.

The clash between Russia and Ukraine, due to the direct involvement of NATO, threatens to unleash a third world war. The Euro-Atlantist elites justify their direct support for the puppet regime in Kiev as “necessary to repel Russian aggression.”

Actually, the real aggressor is the U.S.-NATO-EU coalition, which took advantage of the Soviet Union’s dissolution to economically and politically subdue all of Eastern Europe in order to encircle and defeat Russia. The final step in this strategy would be the definitive annexation of Ukraine to NATO and the European Union, and thus a regime change in Moscow.

Only the foolish and forgetful can believe that the blockade led by the United States of America has triggered this war to defend the principles of democracy and self-determination of peoples. The truth is that this blockade, after supporting the Euromaidan coup, financed and armed the Ukrainian army and neo-Nazi groups to hurl them against the Donbass republics and Russia itself.

The truth is that the U.S.-NATO-EU bloc is using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder to establish its supremacy, thus preventing a multipolar order based on respect for the peoples and the sovereignty of nations from coming into being. If this blockade succeeds in subduing Russia, the doors will be wide open to war against China.

Preventing the third world war is the first duty of all those who have the good of humanity at heart. It is therefore necessary to build a great/strong international coalition for peace and solidarity among nations. Such an alliance must be able to set in motion the different forces fighting against militarism and imperialism in all their forms.

To start this process, we invite you to join the European Peace Conference that will take place in Rome on Oct. 27-28, 2023.

As signatories of this Appeal we ask for:

the immediate halt of arms shipments to Ukraine;

an end to the sanctions on Russia, as well as the Russophobic campaign;

the invalidation of the statement condemning Russia as a terrorist state;

an armistice between the belligerent forces;

a truly neutral and democratic Ukraine; and

a stop to the arms race and the dissolution of NATO.

Finally, we call upon the peoples of the world to fight against all forms of imperialism and nationalist chauvinism, and we advocate the advent of a multipolar world based on respect for every people and all nationalities.

For a true peace! For a just peace!

Divided, we are nothing; united we can do everything.