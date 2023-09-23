LIVE SATURDAY, SEPT 23, 7PM: CUBA & VENEZUELA SPEAK FROM NYC Inbox

TONIGHT, tune into Breakthrough News for a special broadcast, live from New York City, featuring Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of Cuba & Yvan Gil Pinto, Foreign Minister of Venezuela.

Over the past two centuries, the United States has waged various wars, economic sabotage, coups, blockades, and sanctions across the Americas and the Caribbean to assert the interests of the U.S. business and political elite under the auspices of the Monroe Doctrine. The same forces that have carried out the Monroe Doctrine are now fighting for a rollback of fundamental civil rights in the United States.

As we enter the 200th year of the Monroe Doctrine, we stand at a crossroads. Will we allow for the U.S. to continue its domination of the Americas and the Caribbean or will we stand together for the sovereignty and democracy of all peoples, including the working and oppressed within U.S. borders?

Join us to hear directly from those that are on the frontlines of resisting U.S. imperialism and building new models of society.

Watch on Youtube live today at 7pm EST/4pm PST.