Sunday, October 1st, 2:00pm

Rally begins at W 58th St & 8th Avenue (CNN Studios)

March to W 41st St. & 8th Ave. (NY Times Building)

New York City, [Sept 24] – A majority of people in the U.S. oppose additional U.S. funding for the war in Ukraine, according to a CNN poll. In a united effort to call for peace and an end to the U.S./NATO proxy war in Ukraine, an emerging coalition of organizations is organizing a strong rally and march in the heart of New York City. This action aims to raise awareness about the U.S./NATO’s role in provoking the war against Russia in Ukraine, demand an end to U.S. weapons and funding to the war, and amplify the voices of those opposing militarism and imperialism.

On Sunday, October 1st at 2:00 pm, join us at the rally point at W 58th St & 8th Avenue, in front of CNN Studios. From there, we will march to W 41st St. & 8th Ave., to the NY Times Building. We aim to highlight the mainstream media’s role in manufacturing the public’s consent for war.

The corporate media is cheering on endless wars while the desperate needs of poor and working people at home are ignored. More than $113 BILLION is allocated for NATO war in Ukraine, with more to come. We need funds for health care, education and housing! Not for war.

We demand:

NO Weapons and NO Money for the NATO proxy war in Ukraine!

NATO OUT of Ukraine, Africa & everywhere!

Corporate Media: STOP the War Propaganda + STOP censoring antiwar voices!

This demonstration is endorsed by a diverse coalition of organizations including the Bronx Antiwar Coalition, United National Antiwar Coalition, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, International Action Center, NYC/NJ Veterans for Peace, Black Alliance for Peace, Peace In Ukraine Coalition, and many more.

The NYC Rally and March to End the U.S./NATO Proxy War in Ukraine is part of the larger International Week of Actions taking place from September 30th to October 7th. Over 60+ actions are scheduled worldwide, demonstrating the global call for an end to this destructive conflict.

We invite all concerned people, peace advocates, and members of the press to join us on this historic occasion. Together, let us take a stand against NATO, demand peace in Ukraine, and work towards a multipolar world.

For more details and a complete list of actions scheduled as part of the International Week of Actions, please navigate to: https://unac.notowar.net/ end-the-war-in-ukraine- actions-listed/

About United National Antiwar Coalition:

The United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) is the largest and broadest antiwar and social justice coalition in the United States. Our purpose is to bring together the disparate organizations and issues representing people in struggle today and to unify in collective action in opposition to the major perpetrator of war and injustice in the world – the United States government along with its allies and proxies.

