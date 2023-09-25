Statement of the House of Latin America (HOLA) on the terrorist act against Cuban embassy in Washington

Hours after more than thousand of people gathered in a meeting in New York city – with the presence of the Cuban president – to express solidarity with Cuban people and demand an end to brutal sanctions against the peaceful island, the Cuban embassy in Washington bacame the target of a terrorist attack, in which two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy. That was the second act of terrorism against Cuba on the US soil during the last 3 years.

Although such act of terrorism is in line with the decades long aggressions against Cuba by the Cuban counterrevolutionary forces -constantly supported by the US government – its timing explains the reason for the current madness of the Cuban Mafia and their terrorist gangs. A peculiar madness that stems from observing the strong solidarity among the US freedomlovers with the people of Cuba.

They could not stand silent and watch the US citizens demonstrate in the streets of New York and chant in favor of Cuba.

They were angry about the voice of Diaz Canel, the president of Cuba in the meeting of UN general assembly, not only in defense of his homeland but also in support of people of the South and the oppressed people throughout the world.

In that context, the Sunday terrorist act was a revenge. It was a brutal response to the antiwar and peace activists in the US who dared to come to the streets in defense of Cuba.

But the point is that they are totally mistaken. As the experience shows, the heroic Cuban people and their revolutionary leadership would not bend under any aggressions, whether the iligitimate sanctions or acts of terrorism.

They are also mistaken on another account and that is the wrong belief or better say an illusion, that such acts of aggressions would cause setback on the front of international solidarity movement with Cuba. As the falsity of such an illusion would be shown in the coming period through expansion of the world solidarity with Cuba.

Assuming that the entire body of intelligent and law enforcement forces in the US is incapable of finding out who is carrying the terrorist acts on the US soil, is quite unrealistic.

They should be responsible to trace the terrorists and make them known to the public.

While condemning the terrorist act on the Cuban embassy in the US, the House of Latin America in Iran demands:

– Stop the impunity of the terrorists and bring them to punishment

– Stop the genocidal sanctions on Cuba