Black Alliance for Peace condemns murderous assault on Occupied Palestine

October 11, 2023

This slightly edited article was released on Oct. 11, 2023. Link to online version: blackallianceforpeace.com/bapstatements/bapstandswithpalestine

We say that a colonized people has a right to resist occupation and fight for self-determination by any means necessary!

The Black Alliance for Peace stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza and all Palestinians under occupation in the racist, apartheid settler state of Israel. We recognize the right of Palestine to exist and the right of the Palestinian people to resist occupation. We call on African/Black people to remember our long tradition of solidarity with Palestine.

We condemn the monstrous and cowardly actions of the racist Zionist entity that is committing mass atrocities against the two million people who are locked in the open air prison of Gaza.

As the crazed Zionists indiscriminately bomb civilians in Gaza, while characterizing Palestinians as “animals,” we are witnessing an international crime in real time — a genocide. This is a genocide that is fully supported and celebrated by other Western racist settler states — the morally depraved “international community.”

The real world, that is the world beyond the 10% of the global population that is the “collective West,” is outraged by the systematic barbarism it is witnessing with the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

What is their crime? To rise up against their occupying power, to take the daily war that they have to endure as Israel murders and incarcerates their children, bombs their infrastructure, denies them medical care, cuts off their water and supplies — to take that war to the occupying power itself.

The Black Alliance for Peace condemns the barbarism of the illegal Zionist settler-colonial, apartheid state. We fully support the Palestinian people’s right to fight against occupation, and we defend Palestinian calls for decolonization and their right to self-determination. Since there is currently no fair and just “international law” to support the Palestinian peoples, we will continue to call for the right of all peoples to struggle for national liberation, self-determination, and people(s)-centered human rights.

The Congressional Black Caucus in the U.S. Congress, as well as most congressional representatives, including the phony “progressive caucus,” have abandoned the Palestinian people and given their support to Israeli apartheid.

But we remember the solidarity that Black people in the U.S. received from Palestinians in 2020 as they fought against the Israeli-trained police forces across the U.S. during the George Floyd protests. We also say that the attack on Gaza mirrors the pending attack on Haiti by the racist, Western colonialist forces. Both represent the racist violence and absolute contempt for human life that has been the cornerstone of the rise of European rule over the planet.

The Black Alliance for Peace will not abandon the Palestinian people. Solidarity must be reciprocal. Our peoples both suffer the consequences of living in a white supremacist settler-colonial state; we are bound together in that reality and our collective struggles.

With the full support of the Western “international community,” the insane, fascist Netanyahu government has temporarily displaced the consequences of the internal contradictions in Israel with this war it is waging on Palestinian people. But the ultimate contradiction, the contradiction between the colonial state and the colonized peoples, will be resolved with the victory of all colonized peoples.

Of that we are certain.

Palestine will be free!