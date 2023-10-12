Hamas calls for mass participation in Al-Aqsa Flood, Oct. 13, 3PM

The slightly edited statement was released by the Hamas movement on Oct. 10, 2023.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has called on the Palestinian people, the Arab and Muslim nations, and the free peoples of the world to participate in the Al-Aqsa Flood Friday (Oct. 13).

In light of the historical achievement made by the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, states the following:

First: We call on the Arab and Muslim world and the free peoples of the world to attend the Al-Aqsa Flood event on Friday in order to voice solidarity with the Palestinian people and resistance, expose the Israeli occupation’s crimes and foil its aggressive schemes, and defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Muslims’ first Qibla and third holiest site.

Second: We call on the Palestinian citizens of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem to take part in mass protests against the Israeli occupation and colonial settlers everywhere.

Third: We call on the Palestinian citizens of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 to intensify their presence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to preserve its Islamic identity, prevent Israeli colonial settlers from desecrating it, and foil the Israeli schemes aimed at dividing and Judaizing the Muslim holy site.

Fourth: We call on the Arab and Muslim peoples and the Palestinians everywhere, particularly in refugee camps abroad and in diaspora, to march towards the borders of occupied Palestine in solidarity with Palestine, Jerusalem, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Fifth: We call on the free peoples of the world to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and endorse their just cause and their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return and self-determination.