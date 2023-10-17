Hezbollah statement condemns U.S. intervention in Palestine

October 16, 2023

This statement was issued by Hezbollah on Oct. 11.

We were not surprised at all by the political positions and field actions taken by the American administration, especially the recent statements of the U.S. president in openly supporting the zionist killing machine and aggression against the Palestinian people. This is the true essence of the complete American policy in its continuous support for aggression and terrorism since the establishment of this usurping occupying entity.

We consider the United States to be a full partner in zionist aggression, and we hold it fully responsible for the killings, crimes, siege, destruction of homes and houses and horrifying massacres against innocent civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

We call on the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, which knows the ugly truth of America and its aggression against the peoples of our nation in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, to condemn the American intervention along with its international and regional partners and to expose this intervention at all political, popular, media and legal levels and in various regional and international forums and gatherings.

Sending aircraft carriers to the region with the aim of raising the morale of the enemy and its frustrated soldiers reveals the weakness of the zionist military machine, despite the crimes and massacres it commits, and thus its need for continuous external support to provide this temporary usurping entity with the means of life. Therefore, we affirm that this step will not frighten the peoples of our nation or the factions.

The resistance is ready for confrontation until final victory and complete liberation is achieved.