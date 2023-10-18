Updated emergency demonstrations for Palestine: DC, NYC & elsewhere

Plan now to attend the National March for Palestine in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, November 4.

Stand with Palestine
Wednesday, October 18
2:00 pm
CUNY Graduate Center (5th Avenue and East 34th Street)

Flood Queens for Palestine
Wednesday, October 18
5:00 pm
Astoria (Steinway Street and Astoria Boulevard)

CUNY Law Rally for Palestine
Thursday, October 19
4:30 pm
CUNY School of Law (Rafferty Triangle)

All Out for Palestine!
Friday, October 20
1:00 pm
City Hall

Flood Brooklyn for Palestine
Saturday, October 21
2:00 pm
Bay Ridge (5th Avenue and 72nd Street)

Find actions elsewhere:

Or organize one using this Rally Toolkit.

