Oct. 21, 2023

Over ten thousand people, from Palestinian and many other communities, rallied at Philadelphia’s City Hall, then marched to the Art Museum where speakers promised more marches and rallies until Israel’s genocidal siege of Gaza is stopped, until US funding of the Apartheid state is ended and until all of Palestine is finally free.

The Philadelphia Palestine Coalition organized this and many other event in the last few weeks.

Thousands turn out in Philly for Palestine | Flickr [97 photos]

Speech by Susan Abulhawa