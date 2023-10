Torres always votes $$ and arms to Israel, supports all U.S. wars, while Bronx has highest hunger & homelessness in US. Date: Tuesday October 24 Time: 3:30pm Location: Rep. Ritchie Torres Office, 540 E Fordham Rd, Bronx, NY 10458 Take the D or 4 train to Fordham Rd. There will be a march to the U.S. Military Recruitment station on Fordham Rd and Grand Concourse as well.

