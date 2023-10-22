Updated emergency demonstrations for Palestine: DC, NYC & elsewhere
Plan now to attend the National March for Palestine in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, November 4.
Stand with Palestine
Wednesday, October 18
2:00 pm
CUNY Graduate Center (5th Avenue and East 34th Street)
Flood Queens for Palestine
Wednesday, October 18
5:00 pm
Astoria (Steinway Street and Astoria Boulevard)
CUNY Law Rally for Palestine
Thursday, October 19
4:30 pm
CUNY School of Law (Rafferty Triangle)
All Out for Palestine!
Friday, October 20
1:00 pm
City Hall
Flood Brooklyn for Palestine
Saturday, October 21
2:00 pm
Bay Ridge (5th Avenue and 72nd Street)
Find actions elsewhere:
-
Calendar of Resistance for Palestine! Events and actions around the world (global list)
-
JOIN A PROTEST NEAR YOU: Free Palestine! (U.S. list)
-
October 2023 Protests: Stop the Gaza Genocide (U.S. list)
Or organize one using this Rally Toolkit.