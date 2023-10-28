Demonstrations around the world show solidarity with Palestine

October 26, 2023
The following photos show a small sample of the massive worldwide support for the people of Gaza and Palestine now under a genocidal attack by the Israeli military.
Thousands of people march through Cape Town, South Africa, on Oct. 22.
People of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank march against the Zionist state’s bombing of Gaza hospital on Oct. 18.
Puerta del Sol Square, Madrid, Spain. Oct. 22.
Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2023: ‘Stop the genocide of Palestinians.’
Thousands of people march through Dublin on Oct. 21 to support the Palestinian people and oppose Israel’s bombing of Gaza.
Oct. 21 ‘March for Palestine’ in London draws 100,000 people. Police attacked demonstrators later.
Thousands protest Israel’s siege of Gaza in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Sana’a, Yemen, on Oct. 18.
Thousands march in Tunis, capital of Tunisia, on Oct. 21.
