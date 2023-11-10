Coast to coast actions for Palestine continue to grow

By John Catalinotto

November 10, 2023

While Washington, D.C., was the focus for a countrywide action in solidarity with Gaza, people from West to East held local demonstrations too. These actions reflected the anger and revulsion within the U.S. population at the genocide carried out by the Israeli military in Gaza with U.S. support and the growing solidarity with the liberation of Palestine. Here are some of the reports:

Well over 1,000 demonstrators supporting Palestinian freedom stopped traffic as they rallied and marched through Portland, Oregon’s streets and sidewalks Nov. 4. Biweekly Portland protests have been growing larger in size. The Nov. 4 rally gathered outside Portland City Hall before the march and was followed by a candlelight vigil that lasted into the night.

More than 3,000 demonstrators massed at Washington state’s Capitol in Olympia Nov. 4 demanding: “Stop the Genocide!” of the besieged Palestinians of Gaza, and chanting, “When people are occupied, resistance is justified!” The mass march was held in parallel with the Nov. 4 march on Washington D.C. After the march reached the Capitol, hundreds took part in a “die-in” on the building’s steps. Samidoun, Falistinyat, Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER) and allied organizations organized the action.

Some 400 people gathered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a city of a little over a half-million people, on Nov. 4 to join the hundreds of actions held across the U.S. calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Over 300 people responded to a call by Jewish Voice for Peace and held a sit-in at the Denver office of Rep. Diana DeGette on Nov. 2. They demanded she sign a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives calling for a cease-fire of the bombing by Israel in the Gaza strip that has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

DeGette’s office closed early in an attempt to avoid the protest. That she was unwilling to talk to the public, including many of her voters, upset them. Hundreds left phone messages for her, and more actions are planned.

Over 1,000 people marched Nov. 5 in Denver demanding a cease-fire in Gaza now, an end to U.S. arming of Israel and ending the use of U.S. military intelligence, drones and missiles against the Palestinians. They also demanded an end to the recent continuous Israeli slaughter of Palestinian women, men and children in the West Bank and Gaza.

Hundreds of Palestinians and supporters rallied and marched Nov. 4 through the streets of Lakewood, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. For the past few Mondays, Cleveland City Council chambers have been packed with protesters opposing Mayor Justin Bibb’s position supporting Israel. They demand the City Council pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire.

A few thousand people packed Manhattan’s Herald Square in front of Macy’s flagship department store Nov. 4 raising two main demands: “Cease-fire in Gaza!” and “Freedom for Palestine!” After chanting for an hour, the youthful crowd marched east on 34th Street, bringing their message to thousands of workers in New York City’s Midtown shopping district.

Martha Grevatt, Renée Imperato, Jim McMahan, Lyn Neeley and Viviana Weinstein contributed to this article.