International delegation in Cairo demands humanitarian aid for Palestine

November 11, 2023

The following joint statement was released from Cairo, Egypt on Nov. 11, 2023. The coordinators of the delegation to the Rafah border are Susan Abulhawa and Suzanne Adely. Danny O’Brien and Sara Flounders are part of the on the ground media crew. Media activists in Cairo represent Samidoun, Real News Network, Black Agenda Report, Workers World newspaper, Press TV, RT News, GrayZone, Diário do Centro do Mundo (Brazil), International Action Center and Veterans for Peace. A media kit is being created for a full onslaught on social media using #OpenRafah4Aid. A call to action for further delegations is being proposed. Another delegation is arriving on Nov 17 until the 24th. There are several Egyptian convoys and hundreds of trucks now waiting at the Rafah border with humanitarian aid.

We are an international delegation of writers, lawyers, journalists, activists, students and organizers who arrived in Cairo, Egypt, two days ago to travel to the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. The aim of our delegation is to support all Egyptian, Arab and international efforts to pressure Israel to open the border crossing for the sustained and adequate flow of food, water, fuel and medical aid — including personnel — to save 2.3 million Palestinians who are facing a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In response to the Palestinian and Arab calls for civil society to challenge the Israeli occupation’s refusal to allow the entry of urgent humanitarian relief — including fuel for hospitals saving lives amid barbaric airstrikes — we have just submitted our request to the Egyptian authorities for permission to travel to Rafah, where we are also bringing aid.

Israel’s wanton bombing has killed over 11,000 people, a shocking number of whom are children who died the most gruesome deaths of being buried alive in their bombed homes or their bodies shredded by these bombs. Thousands more remain unreachable under the rubble of their homes, and over 27,000 are injured.

Water, food, fuel and medical supplies have been cut off, with only a trickle of aid trucks making it through the Rafah crossing. The health care sector has completely collapsed, either through direct Israeli bombing or from lack of medicine and electricity to treat patients.

We call for an immediate end to the bombing and invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces and call on the world to intervene in any and every capacity to end the ongoing genocidal attacks against a defenseless civilian society, which has been unrelentingly terrorized for 35 days.

We urge all peoples and governments to act urgently to end this horror. There are hundreds of aid trucks currently parked in the desert waiting to enter the Rafah crossing. We demand they be allowed to reach Palestinians whose needs are dire and desperate.