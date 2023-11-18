The people say: ‘Shut it down for Palestine’

By Martha Grevatt

November 17, 2023

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There has been no letup in the mass movement to stop the Zionist genocide in Palestine. Here are but a few examples of the explosion of mass protest which have taken place since Oct. 7.

On Nov. 8 at UPenn Commons in Philadelphia, light projection of pro-Palestine slogans raised a critical question that University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill had to answer. Which side is she on — genocide and Zionist apartheid or cease-fire and an end to the occupation of Palestine?

Instead of opposing the genocide, Magill responded with a statement calling the projections antisemitic and “vile.” Her statement centered on the slogan “From the river to the Sea, Palestine will be free.” In actuality, the phrase calls for a free Palestine where everyone, no matter their religion or background, has equal rights and privileges, and where Palestinians who have been violently displaced have the right to return.

It’s a call for a new Palestinian state to replace the current apartheid state of Israel, where only Jewish people have full citizenship and where Indigenous Palestinians are severely exploited, oppressed and displaced. (theDP.com, Nov 9)

The Palestinian Youth Movement and Indigenous and Chicano activists in Houston organized a joint event for the Day of the Dead Nov. 8 entitled “Pray for Palestine: Indigenous Solidarity / Raza Con Gaza.” A candlelight vigil at Guadalupe Plaza was filled with Palestinian flags, singers and poets. Prayers were said in English, Spanish, Hebrew and Arabic.

The plaza had a large outline of the map of Palestine done with candles and inside it were items normally seen during Day of the Dead — El Día de los Muertos. One of the organizers, Monica Villareal, told Workers World, “We felt the need to create the event to alleviate hopelessness over what is happening to Palestine. I understand the importance of continuing to speak out in any form it may take, whatever it looks like. The caliber of artists was phenomenal and the youth were empowered to organize. It was inspiring.”

Dozens of cities held protests on Nov. 9 to “Shut it down for Palestine.” Actions continued during the next few days.

There were gigantic demonstrations in New York City Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 in Bryant Park and Columbus Circle. Hundreds of LGBTQ2S+ activists joined the Queers for Palestine march from Union Square to the historic Stonewall Inn on Nov. 12. That same day, a huge crowd gathered outside the Brooklyn Museum for a Children’s March for Gaza. Jewish Voice for Peace held a march in Newark, New Jersey, Nov. 13.

On Nov. 11, Over 1,000 people — Palestinian, Arab, Jewish, Black and Brown, old and young, of every gender — marched to President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, to say “Cease-fire now!” “End the genocide!” “End the occupation!” and “Free Palestine!”

Over 700 people, young and not so young, representing many families, marched from Philadelphia’s Clark Park to Cedar Park on Nov. 12, to demand the U.S. and Israel initiate an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and put an end to the occupation of Palestine. The event was part of a National Family Day of Action called by Families for Ceasefire.

Hundreds of Palestinians and allies turned out in Cleveland Nov. 9 to “Shut it down for Palestine.” After a spirited rally in Market Square Park, protesters took over the streets on the city’s Near West Side. In Santa Fe, New Mexico, over 400 people marched in solidarity with Palestine. A Labor for Palestine march in Portland, Oregon, drew over 1,000 people.

Marsha Goldberg, Renee Imperato, Lyn Neeley, Joe Piette and Gloria Rubac contributed to this report.