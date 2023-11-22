Information: National Day of Mourning

Thurs., Nov. 23, 2023

12 noon – Cole’s Hill (above Plymouth Rock)

Plymouth, Massachusetts

Solidarity with Indigenous struggles throughout the world!

From Turtle Island to Palestine, Colonialism is a crime!

Free Leonard Peltier!

Since 1970, Indigenous people and their allies have gathered at noon on Cole’s Hill in Plymouth to commemorate a National Day of Mourning on the U.S. “Thanksgiving” holiday. Many Native people do not celebrate the arrival of the Pilgrims and other European settlers.

Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands and the erasure of Native cultures. Participants in the National Day of Mourning honor Indigenous ancestors and Native resilience. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection, as well as a protest against the racism and oppression that Indigenous people continue to experience worldwide.

Join us as we continue to create a true awareness of Native peoples and history. Help shatter the untrue image of the Pilgrims and the unjust system based on racism, settler-colonialism, war, sexism, anti-LGBTQ2S+ bigotry and the profit-driven destruction of the Earth that they and other European settlers introduced to these shores.

While many supporters will attend in person, we will also Live Stream the event from Plymouth at tinyurl.com/NDOM2023LiveStream.

Mask up for solidarity!

No sit-down social, but light box lunches will be available.

#NDOM2023

#NoThanksNoGiving

United American Indians of New England (decolonizing since 1970)

Website: uaine.org • Contact: info@uaine.org • Donate: bit.ly/DonateUAINE2023

Facebook: groups/UAINE • event: @NDOM2023

NDOM 2023 will again provide sign language interpretation on Cole’s Hill.

At least 3 buses are being organized to Plymouth:

Check UAINE website and facebook event page for other possible carpool/ caravan info Boston, MA

Leaving 9:00am from 284 Amory Street, Jamaica Plain, MA

details at eventbrite page. Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium bus info: Bus will board at 5:30 am and leave at 6 am. Contact espmartell@yahoo.com for information and tickets. Brooklyn, NY (flyer)

Bus leaves at 6am from Flanbwayan, 3116 Clarendon Rd. (Bet. E.31st & E.32nd) (#2 or 5 Train to Beverly)

Bus fee: $40.

To reserve your seat, call 347-730-3620 or email erityepapadesalin@gmail.com