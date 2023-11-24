Resistance News Network names some of Palestinian women to be freed

November 23, 2023

On Nov. 22, Resistance News Network released a list of Palestinian prisoners who will potentially be freed in the upcoming series of exchange deals. Of them, 150 are set to be released in order of time served.

Resistance News Prisoners said they have 300 names that are among the list of Palestinian prisoners that will potentially be freed in the upcoming series of exchange deals. Of these 300, 79 of them are from Al-Quds, the eternal capital of Palestine.

In the first stage, 150 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed (in order of time spent in prison) in exchange for 50 non-soldier women and children settlers held in Gaza. For each 10 additional settler women and children prisoners released, 30 Palestinian women and child prisoners are set to be liberated.

Among the women prisoners who are included in the list:

Israa Ja’abis, abducted in 2015, with amputations and burns as a result of a car malfunction. She was sentenced for 11 years after being accused of planning an operation by the IOF, who refused to give her aid.

Hanan Barghouti (t.me/PalestineResist/12063), sister of the longest held Palestinian prisoner, Nael Barghouti (https://t.me/PalestineResist/19201).

Zaina Abdou (t.me/PalestineResist/12166), 18 years old, abducted in September due to “incitement.”

Yasmine Shaaban (t.me/PalestineResist/12484), sentenced to six years in September after previously spending five years.

Marah Bakir (t.me/PalestineResist/20457), imprisoned since 2015 when she was 15, the representative of the women prisoners who have been held in solitary confinement for the last 40 days.

Nufuz Hammad (t.me/PalestineResist/19126), 16 years old, imprisoned for 12 years two weeks ago, charged with stabbing a settler in 2021.

Fatima Shaheen (t.me/PalestineResist/8498) and Itaf Jaradat (t.me/PalestineResist/11235), who went on a heroic hunger strike (t.me/PalestineResist/11235) this summer, subjected to abuse and transfers.

Azhar Assaf, imprisoned for a year, with 70% of her nervous system damaged.

Wilaa Tanaja, the daughter of freed prisoner Latifa Abu Dhra’, who was imprisoned for 25 years.

Maysoon Al-Jabali, the “dean of the women prisoners,” imprisoned for 8 years and sentenced for 15.