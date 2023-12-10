Genocide and Resistance, Then and Now

Middle Passage of Africans to be sold as enslaved people in the Americas – 16th to 19th centuries.

Nat Turner’s Slave Rebellion, 1831 in Virginia.

Trail of Tears -1838-1839: Forced migration of indigenous people from their homeland to Oklahoma, part of Andrew Jackson’s “Indian” removal policy.

Indigenous resistance: Standing Rock, 2016, combating the erasure of modern Native nations and peoples.

Spanish fascists bomb Guernica – April 26,1937, painted by Pablo Picasso, May 1- June 4, 1937.

Communist resistance fighters during the Spanish Civil War against the fascists.

Warsaw Ghetto, 1943.

Warsaw resistance fighter, 1944.

U.S. napalm bombing of Vietnam: 1963 – 1973.

Vietnamese woman liberation fighter captures U.S. soldier.

Gaza, 2023.

Recently released Palestinian youth from Israeli prisons waving Hamas flags.