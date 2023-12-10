Monday, Dec. 11 global #StrikeForGaza

Hamas:

We applaud the global movement calling for a comprehensive strike in rejection of the Zionist massacres in Gaza.

We commend the global movement advocating for a comprehensive strike, tomorrow, Monday, December 11, 2023. We invite all the free people of the world to participate widely in it, rejecting the genocide and Zionist massacres against the defenseless civilians of our people in the Gaza Strip over the course of 65 days.

We also call for the continuation and escalation of all forms of mass marches and public demonstrations, in cities, capitals, and squares around the world, condemning the American support and that of some Western countries for these horrifying massacres against Palestinian children, women, and families. We urge pressure towards stopping this barbaric aggression, punishing and criminalizing all its supporters, leading to their trial as war criminals.

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

Corresponding to: December 10, 2023