PFLP: ‘Arab involvement in Security Council decision is a cover for continuing genocide’

The Central Media Department of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued the following statement on Dec. 22, 2023, published on Resistance News Network.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned the Arab involvement in the issuance of the recent [United Nations] Security Council resolution, which serves as a cover for the ongoing genocide against our Palestinian people.

The acceptance of the concerned Arab states to play a role in a charade aimed solely at facing street pressure and issuing a decision used only to impede any real effort to stop the aggression can only be interpreted as mere cooperation and submission to the objectives of the aggression and U.S. dictates.

The Security Council and the entire international system have once again confirmed their lack of legitimacy, being nothing more than a tool to justify killing and genocide, and to cover colonial wars and aggressive U.S. policies.

The Popular Front also viewed the series of U.S. vetoes against the Russian amendments demanding an immediate ceasefire as nothing but a U.S. insistence on completing the genocide with official Arab cover.

The Front called on the Arab street to show all forms of outrage against those involved in this farce at the expense of the blood of our people, and to hold all those responsible accountable at the Arab level.

In conclusion of its statement, the Popular Front called on the friends of Palestine, solidarity movements, and free people of the world to reject this decision and to escalate the struggle in all its forms against the governments, interests, and bases of the aggressor countries, affirming that the blood of the innocents in Gaza will drown the entire world. There will be no peace for anyone over the bodies of Palestinian children.

This statement was lightly edited.