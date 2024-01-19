Sun. Jan 21: REGISTER for the Int’l Assembly Against Imperialism in Solidarity with Palestine – in person or online

|One of Lenin’s many contributions to revolutionary struggle was his tireless effort to lead the international working-class movement toward maximizing concrete solidarity with all of the anti-colonial liberation struggles. This direction exemplifies the essence of Lenin — it has never been more relevant and necessary.
Today, as global anger escalates, it is U.S. imperialism that is isolated and exposed. Voices of resistance are barred from the corporate media. In the face of U.S.- funded and -equipped Israeli genocide, the movement has every political, legal, and moral right to hear these views without U.S. government and corporate media censorship and harassment.
At this moment, millions of people in every corner of the world are taking to the streets to protest the genocidal war against Gaza. Everyone urgently needs to hear from these movements. We can no longer allow any issue to separate and atomize workers fighting on the many fronts in the global working-class struggle.
The Assembly will address the urgent question of how to raise the level of solidarity with Palestine within the working class and the workers’ movement. A number of U.S. labor unions have issued statements calling for a cease-fire. That’s a good start, but much more can be done and must be done.
Every struggle against oppression has a right to be heard. Workers World Party looks forward to sharing this powerful event with you and we encourage you to share this event with others.
Masks will be provided at the Assembly, along with health precautions and social distancing.
