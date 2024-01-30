Sunday Feb 4 @ 3pm – How to Defend Palestinian Resistance Teach-in with Samidoun

The Bronx Anti War Coalition and Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network are partnering to organize a teach-in on Palestinian resistance. This event will dive into the reality of Palestinian life under Zionist occupation, the various forms of resistance employed, and the portrayal of their right to resist in mainstream Western media. The discussion will conclude with ways we can show solidarity and defend Palestinian resistance by any means necessary.

By shedding light on the different armed resistance groups in Palestine and the “Axis of Resistance” in the region, our objective is to demystify Arab resistance and arm you with the knowledge required to foster global solidarity with the Palestinian liberation struggle.

Our esteemed speakers will include Charlotte Kates and Khaled Barakat, with moderation by Saher Al Khamash and Marina Samuel.