Come Out To Tell Hulu To Stop Promoting Genocide Fri Feb 9 4pm

COME OUT TO TELL HULU

TO STOP PROMOTING GENOCIDE !

FRIDAY Feb 9 4pm, Union Square (14th Street Side) March to Hulu’s Office at 79 5th Ave between 15th and 16th St

Everyone can see the genocide on their cell phones: the bunker-buster bombs dropped on civilians, the execution-style murders, the attacks on hospitals, the starvation. In early January the UN said Gaza was already facing “the highest levels of food insecurity ever recorded.” That was before the U.S. and other imperialist countries cut off funding to UNRWA, the UN organization that feeds Gaza.

Yet just as the world court ordered U.S.-backed Israel to stop its genocide, Disney-owned Hulu started running ads blaming the Palestinians for the destruction of Gaza. The ad used AI-generated images to depict a fictional, tourist-destination and thriving Gaza that the ad claims could have existed “if it weren’t for Hamas.” Decades of occupation, mass incarceration, settler violence and apartheid—not to mention the current genocidal assault—were whitewashed by this offensive, outrageous ad (see below).