Webinar | Sunday 18 Feb | Peace delegates report back from China

Building solidarity and opposing the New Cold War – Peace delegates report back from China

Sunday February 18th

11am US Eastern | 8am US Pacific | 4pm Britain

A quick reminder that next Sunday, 18 February, together with the International Manifesto Group, we’re holding an online event Building solidarity and opposing the New Cold War – Peace delegates report back from China.

Although the Biden administration has made some small gestures towards improving US-China relations, the US continues to escalate its campaign of encirclement and containment. The US has ramped up its military aid to Taiwan; it is attempting to strengthen the AUKUS nuclear alliance; it is doing everything it can to prevent China’s emergence as a major computing power; it is imposing sanctions and tariffs on China; and it is relentlessly spreading lurid anti-China slander.

Recognising the terrible dangers posed by the New Cold War (and its potential degeneration into a hot war), a number of peace activists from the US have recently taken part in delegations to China, in order to build understanding and solidarity, and to see China’s reality with their own eyes.

We will hear back from these peace delegates and discuss ways to continue building people-to-people links between the West and China, and to develop a powerful movement for peace and cooperation.

Confirmed speakers

Ajamu Baraka (Coordinating Committee Chairperson, Black Alliance for Peace)

(Coordinating Committee Chairperson, Black Alliance for Peace) Bahman Azad (President, US Peace Council)

(President, US Peace Council) Sara Flounders (Co-director, the International Action Center)

(Co-director, the International Action Center) Danny Haiphong (Youtuber; Author, ‘American Exceptionalism and American Innocence’)

(Youtuber; Author, ‘American Exceptionalism and American Innocence’) Dee Knight (DSA International Committee’s Anti-War Subcommittee)

(DSA International Committee’s Anti-War Subcommittee) Lee Siu Hin (Founder, China-US Activist Solidarity Project)

(Founder, China-US Activist Solidarity Project) Charles Xu (Writer and researcher, Qiao Collective)

(Writer and researcher, Qiao Collective) Radhika Desai (Convenor, International Manifesto Group)

(Convenor, International Manifesto Group) Chinese People’s Association for Peace and Disarmament

Communist Party USA International Department