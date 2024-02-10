What’s Going On with Mumia Abu-Jamal, Palestine & Prison Abolition Movement (Saturday, February 24, 2024) from Mumia Abu-Jamal Health Committee –Jacqueline Wade
Join Us, It’s Urgent!
Mumia Abu-Jamal Health Committee’s
3rd Town Hall Meeting
What’s Going On with Mumia Abu-Jamal,
Palestine & Prison Abolition Movement?
Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6:00 PM.
Register soon (below) because space is limited.
We hope you’re able to join us
and spread the word
Saturday, February 24, 2024 6:00 PM
You must be logged in to post a comment.