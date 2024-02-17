Philly march in solidarity with Rafah

Organized by the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition, over 5,000 people came out on Feb. 13, to express their outrage and disgust at the U.S./Israeli attacks on Rafah, and the threats of a full-scale invasion by Israeli Occupation Forces into southern Gaza.

Demonstrators gathered at City Hall for a spirited march to Rittenhouse Square in the early evening. As the march circled City Hall, and during the march down South Broad Street, more protesters joined in. After circling Rittenhouse Square, a rally was held at Locust and 18th streets, where speakers included Asantewaa Nkrumah Ture with Black Alliance for Peace, Justin Roig from Philly Boricua, and activists Brice Patterson, and Samantha Rise.