Protest shuts down interstate bridge in Philadelphia

By Joe Piette

March 4, 2024

Despite rain, hundreds marched in Philadelphia on March 2 to demand “Hands off Rafah!” “Ceasefire Now!” and “Stop the genocide!” The demonstration was in response to a call for demonstrations around the world to “Shut it down for Palestine!” During the march from City Hall to the U.S. Customs House, the protesters shut down traffic for half an hour on the Ben Franklin Bridge, the city’s main bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This was the first time that the interstate road was successfully blocked by protesters.

– Report and photos by Joe Piette