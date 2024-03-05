REGISTER for UNAC Conference – April 5 – 7 in St Paul MN – Decolonization and the fight against Imperialism
The International Action Center has been part of the United National Antiwar Coalition since its inception. The UNAC National Conference, a gathering of hundreds of the most determined activists, plays an essential role in building a unified movement against U.S. imperialism and every U.S. war, always linking it to the U.S. war of racism, repression and cutbacks at home.
UNAC builds solidarity with every sanctioned and targeted country and since our founding has always centered solidarity with the Palestinian struggle and the demand for an end to ALL U.S. aid to Israel.
Register TODAY to attend the UNAC National Conference April 5 -7 in St Paul MN.
UNAC Conference
Decolonization and the fight against Imperialism
A conference for the entire movement
Saint Paul, MN, USA, April 5-7, 2024
Click here to register for the conference.
Click here to reserve a room at the conference hotel at our special rate.
(This is an Indigenous owned and operated hotel with a unionized workforce)
(There is a deadline to reserve a hotel room at the conference rate, please reserve your room now)
Please make a donation now to help youth and low-income people attend the conference.
|
DONATE
As we have seen the horrific events in Gaza and the imperialist debacle in Ukraine, the US pushes ahead with threats aimed at China and any country that will not accept its domination. The US is expanding the war in the Middle East with bombing in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.
Now is the time for us to come together as a movement to assess the period we are in and plan for the future.
Join us at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel located on East Kellogg Boulevard in Saint Paul, MN, USA, April 5 – 7, 2024.
Organizations from across the country and international guests will be Participating. Register today.
Speakers at the conference will include:
Mnar Adely – Award-winning journalist and editor, founder and director of Mint Press
Nick Estes – Lakota organizer, journalist and historian at the University of Minnesota. He is the cofounder of the Red Nation.
Ajamu Baraka – National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace, former Green Party Vice President candidate and member of the UNAC Administrative Committee.
Lautaro Sandino – Head of the Mission at the Nicaraguan embassy in Washington.
Bruce Gagnon – Coordinator, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space.
Camila Escalante – CoFounder and Editor of Kawsachun News, on the ground reporting in Latin America, TV news producer at TeleSUR English.
Margaret Kimberley – Editor, Senior Columnist for Black Agenda Report, Coordinating Committee of Black Agenda for Peace, member of the UNAC Administrative Committee.
Omali Yesitela – Chair, Uhuru movement and defendant against government political attacks.
Danaka Katovich – National Co-Director of Code Pink.
Rhonda Ramiro – Former President of BAYAN, USA, member of UNAC Administrative Committee.
Joe Lombardo – UNAC Coordinator.
Mike Ferner – Director, Veterans For Peace.
Sara Flounders – Coordinator, International Actions Center, member of UNAC Administrative Committee.
Jeff Mackler – West Coast UNAC, member of UNAC Administrative Committee.
Arjae Red – An initiator of Starbucks Workers United union drive and currently an anti-imperialist union organizer, they/them.
Cody Urban – Resist US-Led War Movement and International League for People’s Struggle.
Richie Merino – Bronx Anti War Coalition.
Wyatt Miller – Minnesota Antiwar Committee, member of UNAC Administrative Committee.
and more…
For more information, go to the UNAC Conference website at:
https://unacconference2024.
org/
Here you can also find the draft conference schedule under the “Schedule” tab, or register for a literature table under the “Tabling” tab. Under the “Logistics” tab you can see if there is someone to share a hotel room with, get a ride to the conference, place an ad in the conference journal or find other information.
This is a moment that our movement can not miss. Join us! https://unac.notowar.net/
Pictures of past UNAC conferences.
