Make this May Day ‘Workers for Palestinian Resistance Day’!

On May 1st, workers all over the world will march to demand all of the things that the working class needs for its survival. Along with all of the workers’ demands on May 1st, at this decisive moment, in the spirit of reviving working class internationalism, on this May Day, the world needs us to prioritize working class solidarity with the liberation struggle of the Palestinian people, and the right of the Palestinian resistance to fight for liberation by any means necessary, including armed struggle.