A Share In Life: Love & Resilience in Gaza || Exhibition , Fundraiser, Tribute

We warmly invite you all to a community event held in honor and celebration of Palestinian life.

Please join us for:

A community event & exhibit of art by artist Maysaa Zagout to gather funds for the immediate survival of her family in Gaza.

Dates: Tues. 4/2, & Wed. 4/3

From 7-10pm EDT

At: The Solidarity Center Office, 121 W. 27th street, suite 404.

$10 suggested donation at door, mask mandatory. Elevator in building

This event, put together by museummuseum in partnership with Worker’s World Party, Bronx Antiwar Coalition, Palestinian Feminist Collective and Art Against Displacement, is a fundraiser to support the immediate survival needs of Palestinian artist Maysaa Zagout and family.

This space has been intentionally curated to both honor and revere these artists and the Palestinian lives we have collectively endeavored to support. There will be refreshments to accommodate community members breaking fast, and a lovingly curated altar in honor of our martyrs and ancestors. To compliment our running exhibition, we will also be screening Palestinian Feminist Collective’s moving video tribute to Heba Zagout, Maysaa’s sister, who continues to inspire even in martyrdom. More information on Instagram @themuseummuseum 100% of proceeds go directly to Maysaa Zagout and her family’s evacuation efforts from Gaza.