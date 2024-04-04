THIS Friday April 5: Al-Quds Day Rally and March

PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCE ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSED
International Day of Al-Quds
DEMONSTRATION & MARCH
IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISM
Friday, April 5, 2024
Times Square, Corner of 42nd St. and Broadway.
4:00 PM
All are requested to attend.
Follow us on Instagram.
 
Supporting Organizations in alphabetical order (as of 4/2):
  • Al Awda
  • Answer Coalition
  • Bangladeshi American for Political Progress
  • Bronx Anti War Coalition
  • Doctors Against Genocide
  • International Action Center (IAC)
  • Jafria Association of North America (JANA)
  • Long Island SJP
  • Mothers for Palestine
  • Muslim Action
  • Muslim Congress
  • Muslims for Progress
  • Neturei Karta
  • Pal-Awda New York
  • Palestinian American Community Center
  • Palestinian Youth Movement
  • PSL
  • Shut It Down for Palestine
  • The People’s Forum
  • United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)
  • Workers World Party
If you would like to endorse the event, email us at: FreeAlQudsNY@gmal.com

March for Palestine, united against Zionism
