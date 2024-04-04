THIS Friday April 5: Al-Quds Day Rally and March
PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCE ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSED
International Day of Al-Quds
DEMONSTRATION & MARCH
IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISM
Friday, April 5, 2024
Times Square, Corner of 42nd St. and Broadway.
4:00 PM
All are requested to attend.
Supporting Organizations in alphabetical order (as of 4/2):
If you would like to endorse the event, email us at: FreeAlQudsNY@gmal.com
