Popular Front condemns U.S. House of Representatives vote

By Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

April 20, 2024

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Media Department issued the following April 17, 2024, statement on Resistance News Network:

The U.S. House of Representatives’ condemnation of the use of the slogan “From the River to the Sea” comes within the context of the typical U.S. stance biased towards the entity.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirmed the U.S. House of Representatives’ adoption by a majority of 377 votes to 44 condemning the use of the slogan “From the River to the Sea … Palestine Will Be Free” is a decision that comes within the context of the well-known and typical U.S. stance, which confirms the bias of the official U.S. system towards the Zionist entity, and its hostility towards the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Front considered the adoption of this resolution by the House of Representatives to reflect the hypocrisy of the U.S. administration. While it declares its hostility and rejection of the slogan “From the River to the Sea” and accuses those who promote it of being “anti-Semitic,” it allows the Zionists to circulate the slogan “From the Nile to the Euphrates”, which means the establishment of “Greater israel” on the ruins of the Arab states and not just Palestine.

The Front added: “However, what is noteworthy is the vote of 44 American representatives in favor of this slogan, which is something we have not previously seen from within one of the most important official American institutions that sponsor the zionist entity. This indicates a partial shift in the stance on the Palestinian issue.”

The Front emphasized the need not to ignore the popular movement in the U.S. streets that opposes the Zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip, which is beginning to grow restless from the official U.S. support for the Zionist entity. This confirms the existence of brave voices inside the U.S. that oppose these stances or the continuation of the flow of U.S. weapons, and explicitly calls for a change in these positions, with some voices adopting the strategic solution to the Palestinian issue, and refusing to recognize the legitimacy of the entity.

The Front demands the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region and the cessation of support for the Zionist entity, considering the presence of these forces to protect the entity and impose dominance at the expense of the U.S. citizen and their livelihood, and from their pocket, exacerbates relations with the peoples of the region and places the U.S. as an outcast and hated by the peoples of the world.

The Front concluded its statement by affirming that the slogan “Palestine Will Be Free from its River to its Sea” will remain the realistic discourse that echoes in the squares of the world, for Palestine and its people are a bright reality, and “israel” is the fabricated entity with no future or existence at all.

This statement was lightly edited.