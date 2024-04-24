Palestinian resistance hails U.S. student movement

By Mirinda Crissman

The Central Media Office for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued the following April 23, 2024, statement on the Resistance News Network on April 23,2024.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemns the repressive practices of the administrations of universities in the United States and affirms its support for the struggle for by the student movement in support of Palestine.

At a time when the genocide war against our unarmed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip continues and the brutal Zionist practices in Al-Quds and the West Bank, executed by the Zionist occupation army in partnership, support and complicity with the U.S. administration and Western colonial countries, aligned with all the forces of evil and tyranny in the world, when the occupation army has been committing massacres and brutal crimes for over 200 days now, the likes of which human history has never witnessed before and at a time when all lovers of peace in the world stand by the Palestinian people in their just struggle to reclaim their usurped rights, the ugly face of Zionist racism clearly appears.

While our students in U.S. universities were looking forward to support and solidarity from the university administrations, which prioritized their interests, profits and investments over noble human values, they have undertaken a number of punitive measures against students, faculty and staff, threatening and extorting them for nothing but standing by the Palestinian people and supporting their just struggle for freedom and human dignity.

These administrations prioritize their interests over Palestinian blood and human values and engage in hate speeches against Arabs and Muslims, canceling student organizations’ licenses, deluding themselves that by doing so they can suppress our students’ struggle in the universities within the United States.

We in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, along with all our people, the honorable of our nation and the world, confirm our steadfast support for the struggle of the student youth movements, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) at universities such as Columbia, Rutgers, Yale and Stanford, among others. We call for enhancing the unity of students and their struggle to divest U.S. universities from the Zionist entity and cut all forms of relations with it.

As we highly appreciate the positions, movements and struggles of our students in U.S. universities and call for the escalation of their struggle against aggressive policies and the rejection of compliance with the policies biased in favor of the occupation, we also call for the strengthening of ranks and enhancing the unity of students.

We highly value the supportive and solidarity positions for the struggle of our people in various U.S. universities and around the world and all the strugglers for freedom, justice and human dignity.

This statement was lightly edited.