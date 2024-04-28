Workers World Party’s Larry Holmes speaks to FIT encampment students

New York City

April 28, 2024

On April 28 at the Fashion Institute of Technology encampment in defense of Gaza, Larry Holmes, First Secretary of Workers World Party, gave a brief talk to the student activists:

“You have brought tears of joy and celebration to the Palestinian people in Gaza, The West Bank, to the people who are black and brown all over the world. They know about you; they see you; they feel you, they’re so happy that you are doing what you are doing at FIT, at NYU, the New School, Columbia, and all the other places all over the country and, I think, now all over the world. You are a wave of liberation and revolution …..”

A long chant that covers a lot of ground at the FIT encampment rally for Palestine: