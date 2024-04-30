May Day! Defend Palestinian Resistance! Defend the encampments! Defend workers organizing!
On May 1, 2024 — May Day – International Workers Day -Let’s defend the Palestinian Resistance by supporting the Gaza Solidarity Encampments at CCNY, Columbia, FIT, The New School and NYU!
Be in the streets!
Be in the struggle!
Defend Palestinian Resistance!
Defend the Palestinian Solidarity Encampments.
From the river to the sea,
Palestine will be free!
We’ll start the day at City Hall at noon demanding —
End the 24 hour work day! End abuse of home attendants!
