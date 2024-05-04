Denver university launches tent city for Palestine

By Viviana Weinstein

May 2, 2024

Denver

Students set up a tent city on April 26 on the Auraria campus of Metropolitan State University in Denver. They joined the call for all universities to divest from Israel and for an end to the occupation and genocide in Gaza. At least 100 police officers stood at the edge of the field while police cars blocked all city streets entering the downtown campus.

Approximately 40 students were arrested the first day of the action. But supplies were being gathered by supporters, including the Palestine Coalition and Jewish Voice for Peace, by evening as skies threatened rain and snow.