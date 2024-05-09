May Day hits bank for investment in genocide

By Martha Grevatt

May 8, 2024

The Cleveland May Day Coalition held a demonstration on May 1 outside Key Bank’s downtown headquarters, protesting the bank’s $30 million investment in Israel bonds. The theme was “Divest from genocide, invest in our community. Workers’ rights + human rights = key to a just future.”

The Coalition kept the protest short to encourage participants to join the Palestine Solidarity Encampment at Case Western Reserve University, which students had maintained for three days. Josiah Quarles of North East Ohio Coalition for the Homeless chaired the rally, which was addressed by representatives of Workers World Party, Cleveland Palestine Advocacy Community and Communist Party USA.