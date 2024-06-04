June 6: Stop funding the NYPD! Shut down the gala!

June 3, 2024

Every year, the New York City Police Foundation holds a gala to raise money for the New York Police Department, despite their $11 billion budget. Why are we raising more money for the NYPD when libraries are closed on weekends? When schools don’t have resources? When the subway is falling apart?

The gala raises millions for the over-funded NYPD every year, and ticket costs range from $2,500 to $250,000. The Foundation is notoriously shady with their dealings as they don’t disclose their donors. We believe that all individuals and corporations who donate money to the NYPD should be known to the public and held accountable.

At this year’s gala, the New York Community Action Project is planning on Shutting It Down!

OUR DEMANDS:

Release the donors’ names

Stop funding police terror

Demilitarize the subway

The Gala will be held on June 6 at the Intrepid Museum. We’ll be planning a rally at the steps of the museum to tell those attending what we think of how they’re spending their money.

WHAT: Shut Down the Gala!

WHEN: June 6 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Intrepid Museum | Pier 86, West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

You can stay updated with the event at Lu.ma/ShutDownGala