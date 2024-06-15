A Pan-Abolitionist prayer for Leonard Peltier – a poem
June 14, 2024
By Julia Wright
“The only accounts we owe are to our children, the ancestors and those not yet born.”
Amílcar Cabral, whom I was honored to meet in Accra
just as we carry
our African roots
deep in the soil
of our ancestral memory
we live
and breathe
Pan Africanism
part of our praxis
and history
we pour libation to Kwame Nkrumah
and George Padmore
and T.R. Makonnen
and the freedom fighters
of the liberation movements
that trained
in Accra
to wrest independence
from the imperial vampire
we pour libation
to those who taught us
that the independence
of one African State
is nothing
unless it is connected
to the independence
of them all
and today
we vow we will not rest
till Leonard Peltier’s life
is wrested from the carceral empire –
we vow he will walk free
because his liberation
is connected
to the freedom
of them all
to the freedom of all political prisoners –
our own independence warriors
resisting
death by incarceration
to the freedom
of us all
tonight
we will light candles
till night’s end
and
at dawn
Pan Abolitionism –
the dream
in the gleam
of the eyes of our children
the ancestors
and those not yet born –
will begin to manifest
after our slavery-old quest
(c) Julia Wright.
June 9, 2024.
All Rights Reserved to the Leonard Peltier Ad Hoc Committee, freeleonardpeltiernow.org
