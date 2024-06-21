6/24 at 4pm: Protest & Petition Delivery to the U.S. Mission to the UN: Defend Venezuela’s Sovereignty!

Join us for a demonstration on Monday, June 24 at 4 pm EST in front of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City to deliver a petition signed by hundreds of organizations and individuals demanding respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and the international protection of President Nicolás Maduro under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Internationally Protected Persons.

Since the Bolivarian Revolution came to power in the late 90s, the United States has not ceased its attacks against the Latin American integration project. Assassination attempts first against President Chávez and now against President Maduro, sanctions against the oil industry, electrical sabotage and all kinds of hybrid warfare continue to target Venezuela’s sovereign people and government.

In the last 8 months there have been six assassination attempts against President Maduro, each pointing to different North American agencies as the intellectual authors of those attacks. Venezuela wants peace and does not need more North American intervention. Our demands are simple: peace, respect for Venezuelan sovereignty and the life of President Maduro. The consequences of his assassination would be catastrophic for Venezuela and for the entirety of Latin America.

Read our petition & SIGN ON: bit.ly/defend-vzla-sign-on