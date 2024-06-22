U.S. floating dock used for Nusseirat massacre

June 21, 2024

The following statement is from the Media Office for the Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine, issued by the Resistance News Network on June 15, 2024.

The dismantling of the U.S. floating dock in Gaza, despite the widespread famine, reveals that this dock was a malicious charade to distract and deceive global public opinion, diverting attention from the war of starvation, thirst and siege being perpetrated by the Zionist Nazi entity with the participation, support and cover of the criminal U.S. administration.

The dismantling of the U.S. floating dock in Gaza a week after the massacre committed by the Zionist-U.S. enemy in Nusseirat reveals the malicious security and intelligence role of this dock.

It was nothing but a security and intelligence base for the U.S. enemy to aid the Zionist entity in committing the Nusseirat massacre.